DEAD SUN kündigt "This Life Is A Grave" an
19.11.2025 | 12:44
"This Life Is A Grave" Trackliste:
Das schwedische Death-Metal-Gespann DEAD SUN wird am 19.12.2025 sein neues Album "This Life Is A Grave" via Emanzipation Productions veröffentlichen.
Die Urgesteine Rogga Johansson und Thomas Ohlsson, welche die Band bilden, verwirklichen mit dem Release ihr neuntes Album mit DEAD SUN.
01. Primordial Knowledge
02. Embraced By The Succubus
03. A Midnight Serenade
04. Sin Collector
05. Nighttime Butterfly
06. She Drank My Soul
07. Your Life Is A Grave
08. Calls From The Crypt
09. To Give The End A Voice
