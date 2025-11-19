DEAD SUN kündigt

Das schwedische Death-Metal-Gespann DEAD SUN wird am 19.12.2025 sein neues Album "This Life Is A Grave" via Emanzipation Productions veröffentlichen.

Die Urgesteine Rogga Johansson und Thomas Ohlsson, welche die Band bilden, verwirklichen mit dem Release ihr neuntes Album mit DEAD SUN.

"This Life Is A Grave" Trackliste:



01. Primordial Knowledge

02. Embraced By The Succubus

03. A Midnight Serenade

04. Sin Collector

05. Nighttime Butterfly

06. She Drank My Soul

07. Your Life Is A Grave

08. Calls From The Crypt

09. To Give The End A Voice