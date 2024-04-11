DARKTHRONE mit neuem Song

Mit "It Beckons Us All" erscheint am 26. April das neue DARKTHRONE-Album über Peaceville/Edel.

Bevor es soweit ist, gibt es in Form von 'Black Dawn Affiliation' einen kleinen Vorgeschmack.

Zudem hat das Album folgende Tracks:

01. Howling Primitive Colonies [06:30]

02. Eon 3 [05:43]

03. Black Dawn Affiliation [06:11]

04. And In That Moment I Knew The Answer [03:17]

05. The Bird People Of Nordland [07:27]

06. The Heavy Hand [04:18]

07. The Lone Pines Of The Lost Planet [10:03]