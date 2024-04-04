CRYPT SERMON: Neues Album im Juni

CRYPT SERMON ist fraglos eine der großen Sensationen im Doom Metal der letzten Jahre gewesen. Nach langer Wartepause kommt jetzt am 14.06. endlich das neue Album, "The Stygian Rose", via Dark Descent Records - CD, LP, Kassette und Download bieten euch die volle Palette an möglichen Kaufoptionen. Arthur Rizk, der auch für BLOOD INCANTATION und CIRITH UNGOL tätig war, ist als Produzent für das Klangbild verantwortlich.

Ich freue mich sehr auf das Album! Die Tracklist findet ihr hier:

1. Glimmers In The Underworld

2. Thunder (Perfect Mind)

3. Down In The Hollow

4. Heavy Is The Crown Of Bone

5. Scrying Orb

6. The Stygian Rose