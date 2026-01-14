CRYPTIC SHIFT mit neuem Video und Albumankündigung
Kommentieren
Die Technical-Thrash/Death-Metal-Schützlinge, von Metal Blade Records, CRYPTIC SHIFT werden am 27.02.2026 ihr zweites Studioalbum "Overspace & Supertime" veröffentlichen. Vorab gibt es den Appetizer 'Hexagonal Eyes (Diverity Trepaphymphasyzm)' bereits auf YouTube.
"Overspace & Supertime" Trackliste:
01. Cryogenically Frozen
02. Stratocumulus Evergaol
03. Hyperspace Topography
04. Hexagonal Eyes (Diverity Trepaphymphasyzm)
05. Overspace & Supertime
Cryptic Shift - Hexagonal Eyes (Diverity Trepaphymphaszym) (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBbcffc3T2g=PLy8LfIp6j3aIeR1T0W2QkoYhZ_A38Z4qT
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- cryptic shift overspace supertime hexagonal eyes
0 Kommentare