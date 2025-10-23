CENTINEX veröffentlicht neues Album
Death Metal und Schweden sind immer eine gute Kombination, somit dürften Genrefans sich auf das neue Album "With Guts and Glory" von CENTINEX freuen. Das elfte Album des Quartetts wird via Black Lion Records veröffentlicht und kommt am 07.11.2025 in die Ladentheke. Mit 'Symphony Of Screams' gibt es bereits einen Vorgeschmack, auf das neue Werk.
"With Guts and Glory" Trackliste:
01. Becoming
02. Your Religion Dies Tonight
03. Gods Of Guilt
04. I Am The Way
05. A Masterpiece In Flesh
06. In My Dreams
07. Symphony Of Screams
08. Sorrowtears
Symphony of screams (Official Lyric Video) 2025 | Black Lion Records
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLAqO9qgCQY
