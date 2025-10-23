CENTINEX veröffentlicht neues Album

Death Metal und Schweden sind immer eine gute Kombination, somit dürften Genrefans sich auf das neue Album "With Guts and Glory" von CENTINEX freuen. Das elfte Album des Quartetts wird via Black Lion Records veröffentlicht und kommt am 07.11.2025 in die Ladentheke. Mit 'Symphony Of Screams' gibt es bereits einen Vorgeschmack, auf das neue Werk.







"With Guts and Glory" Trackliste:





01. Becoming

02. Your Religion Dies Tonight

03. Gods Of Guilt

04. I Am The Way

05. A Masterpiece In Flesh

06. In My Dreams

07. Symphony Of Screams

08. Sorrowtears





Symphony of screams (Official Lyric Video) 2025 | Black Lion Records







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gLAqO9qgCQY

