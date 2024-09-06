CEMETERY SKYLINE schaut hinter die Lüge
06.09.2024 | 20:53
CEMETERY SKYLINE veröffentlicht am 11. Oktober 2024 das Debütalbum "Nordic Gothic" via Century Media. Schaut euch das Video zu 'Behind The Lie' an.
"Nordic Gothic" Trackliste:
01-Torn Away
02-In Darkness
03-Violent Storm
04-Behind The Lie
05-When Silence Speaks
06-The Darkest Night
07-Never Look Back
08-The Coldest Heart
09-Anomalie
10-Alone Together
Behind The Lie
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NasMtOyj__s
