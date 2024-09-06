CEMETERY SKYLINE schaut hinter die Lüge

CEMETERY SKYLINE veröffentlicht am 11. Oktober 2024 das Debütalbum "Nordic Gothic" via Century Media. Schaut euch das Video zu 'Behind The Lie' an.



"Nordic Gothic" Trackliste:



01-Torn Away

02-In Darkness

03-Violent Storm

04-Behind The Lie

05-When Silence Speaks

06-The Darkest Night

07-Never Look Back

08-The Coldest Heart

09-Anomalie

10-Alone Together



Behind The Lie







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NasMtOyj__s

Quelle: Oktober Promotion Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: cemetry skyline nordic gothic behind the lie