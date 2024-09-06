ALLT veröffentlicht Debüt-Album

Das Debütalbum "From The New World" der Progressive-Metalcore-Band ALLT wird am 4. Oktober über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Mit dem Video zu 'Echoes' könnt ihr einen ersten Eindruck gewinnen.



"From The New World" Trackliste:



01-A Flash Of Light

02-Remnant

03-Aquila

04-Memory of Light

05-Echoes

06-The Orphan Breed

07-Dissect Yourself

08-Emanate

09-Ephemeral

10-Cycles



Echoes







