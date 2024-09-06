ALLT veröffentlicht Debüt-Album
Kommentieren
06.09.2024 | 20:50
Das Debütalbum "From The New World" der Progressive-Metalcore-Band ALLT wird am 4. Oktober über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Mit dem Video zu 'Echoes' könnt ihr einen ersten Eindruck gewinnen.
Das Debütalbum "From The New World" der Progressive-Metalcore-Band ALLT wird am 4. Oktober über Century Media Records veröffentlicht. Mit dem Video zu 'Echoes' könnt ihr einen ersten Eindruck gewinnen.
"From The New World" Trackliste:
01-A Flash Of Light
02-Remnant
03-Aquila
04-Memory of Light
05-Echoes
06-The Orphan Breed
07-Dissect Yourself
08-Emanate
09-Ephemeral
10-Cycles
Echoes
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpSO7Gtuv1k
- Quelle:
- Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- allt from the new world echoes
0 Kommentare