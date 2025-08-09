CANVAS OF SILENCE: Neuer Clip
09.08.2025 | 22:34
Ein Textclip der digitalen Single 'One With The Wind' der finnischen Prog-Metal-Gruppe CANVAS OF SILENCE ist online. Das Stück ist eine Vorabauskopplung aus dem Album "As The World Tree Fell", das am 31. Oktober erscheinen soll.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuJDtC6DORs
- Asher Media Relations
- Stefan Kayser
- canvas of silence as the world tree fell one with the wind
