CANVAS OF SILENCE: Neuer Clip

Ein Textclip der digitalen Single 'One With The Wind' der finnischen Prog-Metal-Gruppe CANVAS OF SILENCE ist online. Das Stück ist eine Vorabauskopplung aus dem Album "As The World Tree Fell", das am 31. Oktober erscheinen soll.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XuJDtC6DORs

