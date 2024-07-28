Bookwood Festival steht in den Startlöchern
28.07.2024 | 17:42
Zum 6. mal lädt die Metalfoundation Südharz zu Ihrem Bookwood Festival ein und schickt sich an, 2 Tage lang, die Acker um Buchhholz zum rocken zu bringen.
Am 06. und 07. September ist es wieder soweit und die bestätigten Bands versprechen wieder ein breites Spektrum, welches viele Metalfans abholen dürfte.
Bands 2024:
Iron Maiden Moravia (CZ)
System of a STU (SOAD Cover)
Alleviate
Blacktoothed
Sloppy Joe's
Entera
Dead Phoenix
Volstom
uvm.
