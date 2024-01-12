BRIGHT AND BLACK mit einem weiteren Video
12.01.2024 | 12:45
Am 26. Januar 2024 wird "The Album" von BRIGHT AND BLACK veröffentlicht. Heute gibt es mit 'Mounts Of Misfortune' ein weiteres offizielles Musik-Video.
Mounts Of Misfortune
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5CMD0MfWLk
