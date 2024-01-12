LEAVES' EYES im Königreich der dunklen Wellen
12.01.2024 | 13:57
Am 22. März 2024 erscheint via AFM Records das neue Album "Myths Of Fate" von LEAVES' EYES. Mit 'Realm Of Dark Waves' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.
Die Trackliste lautet wie folgt:
01-Forged By Fire
02-Realm Of Dark Waves
03-Who Wants To Live Forever
04-Hammer Of The Gods
05-In Eternity
06-Fear The Serpant
07-Goddess Of The Night
08-Sons Of Triglav
09-Elder Spitit
10-Einherjar
11-Sail With The Dead
Realm Of Dark Waves
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVfWtjmNFGo
