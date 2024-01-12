LEAVES' EYES im Königreich der dunklen Wellen

Am 22. März 2024 erscheint via AFM Records das neue Album "Myths Of Fate" von LEAVES' EYES. Mit 'Realm Of Dark Waves' gibt es eine weitere Auskopplung daraus.



Die Trackliste lautet wie folgt:



01-Forged By Fire

02-Realm Of Dark Waves

03-Who Wants To Live Forever

04-Hammer Of The Gods

05-In Eternity

06-Fear The Serpant

07-Goddess Of The Night

08-Sons Of Triglav

09-Elder Spitit

10-Einherjar

11-Sail With The Dead



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FVfWtjmNFGo

Quelle: AFM Records / Band Facebook Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: leaves eyes myths of fate realm of dark waves