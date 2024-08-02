BLUTGOTT liebt Feuer und Stahl

Bevor mit "Dracul Drakoroth" die neue BLUTGOTT-Scheibe und damit ein weiteres Highlight im umfänglichen DEBAUCHERY-Universum erscheint, präsentiert uns Bandkopf und Schöpfer Thomas Gurrath mit 'Fire And Steel (Debauchery Version)' einen ersten Vorgeschmack.

Die üppige 3-CD-Ausgabe erscheint am 20. September über Massacre Records und hat folgende Songs im Gepäck:

CD1 DEBAUCHERY-Version



01. We Create Metal

02. Dracul Drakorgoth

03. Fire And Steel

04. Crusade Against Humanity

05. Overdrive Of Brutality

06. Dragonsteel

07. Blood For Balgeroth

08. Setekh Drakorgaur

09. Blood Demands Blood

10. Drakespawn



CD 2 BALGEROTH-Version



01. Drachenlegion

02. Dracul Drakorgoth

03. Feuer und Stahl

04. Drachendivision

05. Blutgott Monsterhorde

06. Drachenstahl

07. Blut für Balgeroth

08. Setekh Drakorgaur

09. Blut verlangt Blut

10. Drachenbrut



CD3 BLOOD GOD-Version



01. We Create Metal

02. Dracul Drakorgoth

03. Fire And Steel

04. Crusade Against Humanity

05. Overdrive Of Brutality

06. Dragonsteel

07. Blood For Balgeroth

08. Setekh Drakorgaur

09. Blood Demands Blood

10. Drakespawn





