BLUTGOTT liebt Feuer und Stahl
Bevor mit "Dracul Drakoroth" die neue BLUTGOTT-Scheibe und damit ein weiteres Highlight im umfänglichen DEBAUCHERY-Universum erscheint, präsentiert uns Bandkopf und Schöpfer Thomas Gurrath mit 'Fire And Steel (Debauchery Version)' einen ersten Vorgeschmack.
Die üppige 3-CD-Ausgabe erscheint am 20. September über Massacre Records und hat folgende Songs im Gepäck:
CD1 DEBAUCHERY-Version
01. We Create Metal
02. Dracul Drakorgoth
03. Fire And Steel
04. Crusade Against Humanity
05. Overdrive Of Brutality
06. Dragonsteel
07. Blood For Balgeroth
08. Setekh Drakorgaur
09. Blood Demands Blood
10. Drakespawn
CD 2 BALGEROTH-Version
01. Drachenlegion
02. Dracul Drakorgoth
03. Feuer und Stahl
04. Drachendivision
05. Blutgott Monsterhorde
06. Drachenstahl
07. Blut für Balgeroth
08. Setekh Drakorgaur
09. Blut verlangt Blut
10. Drachenbrut
CD3 BLOOD GOD-Version
01. We Create Metal
02. Dracul Drakorgoth
03. Fire And Steel
04. Crusade Against Humanity
05. Overdrive Of Brutality
06. Dragonsteel
07. Blood For Balgeroth
08. Setekh Drakorgaur
09. Blood Demands Blood
10. Drakespawn
