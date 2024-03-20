BLITZ UNION meets LORD OF THE LOST!
Ende März werden die tschechischen EDM-Rocker auf große Europa-Tour mit LORD OF THE LOST gehen! Im Gepäck hat BLITZ UNION ihre brandneue Single 'Blitz Coin', samt KI-animierte Video.
BLITZ UNION als Support für LORD OF THE LOST:
22.03.2024 (DE) Nürnberg, Löwensaal
23.03.2024 (DE) München, Backstage
24.03.2024 (IT) Trezzo Sull'Adda, Live Club
26.03.2024 (CH) Pratteln, Z7
27.03.2024 (F) Greenoble, L'Ilyade
29.03.2024 (ES) Barcelona, Salamandra
30.03.2024 (ES) Madrid, La Paqui
02.04.2024 (F) Paris, Elysee Montmartre
03.04.2024 (LU) Luxemburg, Atelier
04.04.2024 (DE) Frankfurt, Batschkapp
05.04.2024 (DE) Köln, Carlswerk Victoria
06.04.2024 (NL) Amsterdam, Melkweg
BLITZ UNION - Blitzcoin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H-f40qbzuY
