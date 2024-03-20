BLITZ UNION meets LORD OF THE LOST!

Ende März werden die tschechischen EDM-Rocker auf große Europa-Tour mit LORD OF THE LOST gehen! Im Gepäck hat BLITZ UNION ihre brandneue Single 'Blitz Coin', samt KI-animierte Video.



BLITZ UNION als Support für LORD OF THE LOST:



22.03.2024  (DE) Nürnberg, Löwensaal

23.03.2024  (DE) München, Backstage

24.03.2024  (IT) Trezzo Sull'Adda, Live Club

26.03.2024  (CH) Pratteln, Z7

27.03.2024  (F) Greenoble, L'Ilyade

29.03.2024  (ES) Barcelona, Salamandra

30.03.2024  (ES) Madrid, La Paqui

02.04.2024  (F) Paris, Elysee Montmartre

03.04.2024  (LU) Luxemburg, Atelier

04.04.2024  (DE) Frankfurt, Batschkapp

05.04.2024  (DE) Köln, Carlswerk Victoria

06.04.2024  (NL) Amsterdam, Melkweg



BLITZ UNION - Blitzcoin







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7H-f40qbzuY

