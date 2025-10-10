BLACK LABEL SOCIETY: Neuer Song 'Broken And Blind' veröffentlicht

Die von Gitarren-Ikone Zakk Wylde gegründete Hardrock-Band BLACK LABEL SOCIETY hat eine neue Single via MNRK Heavy / Spinefarm Records veröffentlicht. Sie trägt den Namen 'Broken And Blind' und ist bei diversen Streaming-Plattformen erhältlich.



Es ist die dritte Single, die Appetit auf ein neues Album machen soll, welches für Anfang 2026 angekündigt ist. Der erste Song 'The Gallows' erschien bereits im vergangenen Jahr. Die zweite Veröffentlichung war im Februar 2025 und hört auf den Namen 'Lord Humungus'.



Zakk Wylde sagt zum neuen Song: "This is a new song called Broken and Blind. The song is about peanut butter and chocolate and what happens when you dont have any of it. My soul is broken and Im blind with rage if I dont have any peanut butter and chocolate, so there you go, its a new song called Broken and Blind. Thank you, have a great day."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdNhhCWPA7g