AVATAR: Neues Album "Don't Go In The Forest" für Oktober angekündigt
Die Schweden von AVATAR haben für Oktober ein neues Album angekündigt. Zu diesem gibt es nun die ersten Details. Es heißt "Don't Go In The Forest" und wird am 31.10.2025 erscheinen. Es kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Die Band sagt dazu: "It has become a necessity to me over the years to be able to answer one question: Why is this important? It can't be just another album. We need to discover something, try something else. It has to come from the heart. What is being said matters, sagt Sänger Eckerström bezüglich der Single-Veröffentlichung, 'Tonight We Must Be Warriors'. "In days of isolation and despair, maybe we need to be reminded that we are not alone? We are one of many. Maybe we also need a reminder that the burden is on our shoulders? To get it done, we need to do the fighting ourselves."
Einen neuen Song in Form von 'Tonight We Must Be Warriors' gibt es ebenfalls.
Die absehbare Zukunft wird die Band auf Tour verbringen. So zum Beispiel mit den bevorstehenden Konzerten als Support von METALLICA sowie dem größten Konzert der Band aller Zeiten in Mexiko City. Eine vollständige Übersicht zu den geplanten Tour-Aktivitäten gibt es auf der Band-Homepage.
Für die Europatour stehen aktuell folgende Termine fest:
05.02.26 (SE) Stockholm, Fållan
07.02.26 (FI) Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo
09.02.26 (NO) Oslo, Sentrum Scene
10.02.26 (DK) Kopenhagen, Vega
11.02.26 (DE) Osnabrück, Die Botschaft
12.02.26 (BE) Brüssel, A.B.
14.02.26 (UK) London, Exhibition
15.02.26 (UK) Manchester, Academy
16.02.26 (UK) Glasgow, Barrowland
17.02.26 (UK) Nottingham, Rock City Wed
18.02.26 (UK) Bristol, O2 Academy
20.02.26 (NL) Amsterdam, AFAS Live
21.02.26 (LU) Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal
22.02.26 (CH) Zürich, Komplex
24.02.26 (ES) Barcelona, Razzmatazz
25.02.26 (ES) Madrid, La Riviera
27.02.26 (PT) Lissabon, LAV Sat
28.02.26 (ES) Bilbao, Santana
02.03.26 (FR) Lyon, Le Cube Tue
03.03.26 (IT) Milan, Alcatraz
04.03.26 (AT) Wien, Gasometer
05.03.26 (DE) München, Tonhalle
06.03.26 (DE) Köln, E-Werk
07.03.26 (FR) Paris, Le Zenith
09.03.26 (DE) Wiesbaden, Schlachthof
10.03.26 (CZ) Zlin, Sports Hall Datart
11.03.26 (PL) Warschau, Stodola
12.03.26 (DE) Berlin, Columbiahalle
13.03.26 (DE) Hamburg, Docks
Die Tickets gibt es ebenfalls über die Band-Homepage.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTI92w0VYaQ
