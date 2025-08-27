AVATAR: Neues Album

Die Schweden von AVATAR haben für Oktober ein neues Album angekündigt. Zu diesem gibt es nun die ersten Details. Es heißt "Don't Go In The Forest" und wird am 31.10.2025 erscheinen. Es kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Die Band sagt dazu: "It has become a necessity to me over the years to be able to answer one question: Why is this important? It can't be just another album. We need to discover something, try something else. It has to come from the heart. What is being said matters, sagt Sänger Eckerström bezüglich der Single-Veröffentlichung, 'Tonight We Must Be Warriors'. "In days of isolation and despair, maybe we need to be reminded that we are not alone? We are one of many. Maybe we also need a reminder that the burden is on our shoulders? To get it done, we need to do the fighting ourselves."



Einen neuen Song in Form von 'Tonight We Must Be Warriors' gibt es ebenfalls.



Die absehbare Zukunft wird die Band auf Tour verbringen. So zum Beispiel mit den bevorstehenden Konzerten als Support von METALLICA sowie dem größten Konzert der Band aller Zeiten in Mexiko City. Eine vollständige Übersicht zu den geplanten Tour-Aktivitäten gibt es auf der Band-Homepage.



Für die Europatour stehen aktuell folgende Termine fest:

05.02.26  (SE) Stockholm, Fållan

07.02.26  (FI) Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo

09.02.26  (NO) Oslo, Sentrum Scene

10.02.26  (DK) Kopenhagen, Vega

11.02.26  (DE) Osnabrück, Die Botschaft

12.02.26  (BE) Brüssel, A.B.

14.02.26  (UK) London, Exhibition

15.02.26  (UK) Manchester, Academy

16.02.26  (UK) Glasgow, Barrowland

17.02.26  (UK) Nottingham, Rock City Wed

18.02.26  (UK) Bristol, O2 Academy

20.02.26  (NL) Amsterdam, AFAS Live

21.02.26  (LU) Esch-Sur-Alzette, Rockhal

22.02.26  (CH) Zürich, Komplex

24.02.26  (ES) Barcelona, Razzmatazz

25.02.26  (ES) Madrid, La Riviera

27.02.26  (PT) Lissabon, LAV Sat

28.02.26  (ES) Bilbao, Santana

02.03.26  (FR) Lyon, Le Cube Tue

03.03.26  (IT) Milan, Alcatraz

04.03.26  (AT) Wien, Gasometer

05.03.26  (DE) München, Tonhalle

06.03.26  (DE) Köln, E-Werk

07.03.26  (FR) Paris, Le Zenith

09.03.26  (DE) Wiesbaden, Schlachthof

10.03.26  (CZ) Zlin, Sports Hall Datart

11.03.26  (PL) Warschau, Stodola

12.03.26  (DE) Berlin, Columbiahalle

13.03.26  (DE) Hamburg, Docks



Die Tickets gibt es ebenfalls über die Band-Homepage.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTI92w0VYaQ

