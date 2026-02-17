ARROGANZ: Neues Album im Mai
Kommentieren
Die Cottbuser ARROGANZ veröffentlichen am 15. Mai 2026 via Testimony Records ihr siebtes Album "Death Doom Punks".
Die erste Single 'Die For Nothing' wurde hier bereits mit einem Videoclip vorgestellt:
Die For Nothing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LyY2qNS_Hig
"Death Doom Punks" Album Tracklist:
1. Die For Nothing
2. Under Scarred Skin
3. Pain Forged Armor
4. Death Doom Punks
5. Anti-Ideology
6. Arsenic Breath
7. Incubus' Veins
8. Earths Final Dose
9. Spirit Arsonist
Line-up:
-K- : Vocals, Bass
-T- : Drums
-B- : Guitars
Guest apperance: Zingultus (ENDSTILLE, MORAST, NAGELFAR), guest vocals on 'Incubus' Veins'.
- Quelle:
- Testimony Records
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- arroganz die for nothing death doom punks testimony records
0 Kommentare