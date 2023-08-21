APOCALYPTICA: nostalgisch-akustisch
Kommentieren
21.08.2023 | 12:30
Mit 'Sacra' präsentiert uns APOCALYPTICA ein weiteres Live-Video, das 2010 in der "Sibelius Academy" in Helsinki aufgenommen wurde und ebenfalls vom Album "7th Symphony" stammt.
Mit 'Sacra' präsentiert uns APOCALYPTICA ein weiteres Live-Video, das 2010 in der "Sibelius Academy" in Helsinki aufgenommen wurde und ebenfalls vom Album "7th Symphony" stammt.
Sacra (Acoustic At The Sibelius Academy, 2010)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzSJCQfjfjo
- Quelle:
- Band
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- apocalyptica 7th symphony sacra acoustic at the sibelius academy 2010
0 Kommentare