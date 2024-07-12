AMORPHIS: neues Video zum heutigen Album-Release

"Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)" von AMORPHIS erscheint heute, am 12. Juli über Reigning Phoenix Music. Zu diesem Ereignis gibt es mit 'Into Hiding' einen weiteren Videoclip.



"Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)" - Trackliste:



01. Thousand Lakes

02. Into Hiding

03. The Castaway

04. First Doom

05. Black Winter Day

06. Drowned Maid

07. In The Beginning

08. Forgotten Sunrise

09. To Father's Cabin

10. Magic And Mayhem

11. Vulgar Necrolatry

12. My Kantele



Into Hiding (Live At Tavastia)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bc7Pkv-ba8

Quelle: Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: amorphis tales from the thousand lakes live at tavastia into hiding