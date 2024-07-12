AMORPHIS: neues Video zum heutigen Album-Release
Kommentieren
"Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)" von AMORPHIS erscheint heute, am 12. Juli über Reigning Phoenix Music. Zu diesem Ereignis gibt es mit 'Into Hiding' einen weiteren Videoclip.
"Tales From The Thousand Lakes (Live At Tavastia)" - Trackliste:
01. Thousand Lakes
02. Into Hiding
03. The Castaway
04. First Doom
05. Black Winter Day
06. Drowned Maid
07. In The Beginning
08. Forgotten Sunrise
09. To Father's Cabin
10. Magic And Mayhem
11. Vulgar Necrolatry
12. My Kantele
Into Hiding (Live At Tavastia)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bc7Pkv-ba8
- Quelle:
- Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM)
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- amorphis tales from the thousand lakes live at tavastia into hiding
0 Kommentare