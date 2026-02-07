Zweiter Vorab-Track von ZERRE

Mit einem weiteren Song aus dem zweiten Album der Würzburger Thrasher ZERRE geht es in Sachen Dying Victims Productions hier auch gleich weiter.

Die neue Platte trägt den Titel "Rotting On A Golden Throne" und erscheint am 27. März. Passend dazu stellen wir euch den Visualizer zu 'Deception Of The Weak' vor:

Deception Of The Weak

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D57k4L252cM