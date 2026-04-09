YOTH IRIA zeigt neues Musikvideo

Aus dem, für den 08.05.2026 angekündigten neuen Studioalbum "Gone with the Devil", präsentiert YOTH IRIA ein neues Musikvideo zu 'Blessed Be He Who Enters'. Das Video ist bei Matel Blade Records und der Band online.









"Gone with the Devil" Trackliste:





01. Dare To Rebel

02. Woven Spells Of A Demon

03. The Blind Eye Of Antichrist

04. I, Totem

05. 3am

06. Give 'Em My Beautiful Hell

07. Once In A Blue Moon

08. Blessed Be He Who Enters

09. The End Of The Known Civilization

10. Harut, Government, Fallen





Yoth Iria - Blessed Be He Who Enters (Official Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDLzO1je-iw

Quelle: Metal Blade Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: blessed be he who enters yoth iria gone with the devil