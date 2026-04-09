YOTH IRIA zeigt neues Musikvideo
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Aus dem, für den 08.05.2026 angekündigten neuen Studioalbum "Gone with the Devil", präsentiert YOTH IRIA ein neues Musikvideo zu 'Blessed Be He Who Enters'. Das Video ist bei Matel Blade Records und der Band online.
"Gone with the Devil" Trackliste:
01. Dare To Rebel
02. Woven Spells Of A Demon
03. The Blind Eye Of Antichrist
04. I, Totem
05. 3am
06. Give 'Em My Beautiful Hell
07. Once In A Blue Moon
08. Blessed Be He Who Enters
09. The End Of The Known Civilization
10. Harut, Government, Fallen
Yoth Iria - Blessed Be He Who Enters (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDLzO1je-iw
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- blessed be he who enters yoth iria gone with the devil
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