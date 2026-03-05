YOTH IRIA kündigt neues Album an

Nachdem die griechischen Black-Metaller von YOTH IRIA Ende letzten Jahres bei Metal Blade Records unterschrieben haben, kommt nun die Ankündigung eines neuen Albums, mit dem neuen Labelpartner. "Gone with the Devil" wird am 08.05.2026 erscheinen und präsentiert sich vorab mit dem Appetizer 'The Blind Eye of Antichrist' auf YouTube.









"Gone with the Devil" Trackliste:





01. Dare To Rebel

02. Woven Spells Of A Demon

03. The Blind Eye Of Antichrist

04. I, Totem

05. 3am

06. Give 'Em My Beautiful Hell

07. Once In A Blue Moon

08. Blessed Be He Who Enters

09. The End Of The Known Civilization

10. Harut, Government, Fallen







Yoth Iria - The Blind Eye of Antichrist (Official Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=970qK44Zwfc=PLy8LfIp6j3aIRmaAZsD_z0heeU4DlFaFr

Quelle: Metal Blade Records Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: yoth iria gone with the devil the blind eye of antichrist