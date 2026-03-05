YOTH IRIA kündigt neues Album an
Kommentieren
Nachdem die griechischen Black-Metaller von YOTH IRIA Ende letzten Jahres bei Metal Blade Records unterschrieben haben, kommt nun die Ankündigung eines neuen Albums, mit dem neuen Labelpartner. "Gone with the Devil" wird am 08.05.2026 erscheinen und präsentiert sich vorab mit dem Appetizer 'The Blind Eye of Antichrist' auf YouTube.
"Gone with the Devil" Trackliste:
01. Dare To Rebel
02. Woven Spells Of A Demon
03. The Blind Eye Of Antichrist
04. I, Totem
05. 3am
06. Give 'Em My Beautiful Hell
07. Once In A Blue Moon
08. Blessed Be He Who Enters
09. The End Of The Known Civilization
10. Harut, Government, Fallen
Yoth Iria - The Blind Eye of Antichrist (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=970qK44Zwfc=PLy8LfIp6j3aIRmaAZsD_z0heeU4DlFaFr
- Quelle:
- Metal Blade Records
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- yoth iria gone with the devil the blind eye of antichrist
0 Kommentare