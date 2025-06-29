WOLVER: Neuer Song 'soapboX Preacher' am Start

Das schwedische Rock-Trio WOLVER hat mit 'soapboX Preacher' einen neuen Song herausgebracht. Er ist ein Vorgeschmack auf die EP "Act II: Scene I - Birth Of An Empire", welche am 03.10.2025 via Rexius Records erscheinen wird. Die Debüt-EP "Act I: It Starts With A Bow" erschien 2020.



Zum Song sagt die Band: "This song is a defiant sermon from the streetsa theatrical outcry against those who preach control under the guise of salvation. It sets the tone for a darker, heavier chapter in our universe."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. COLOSSEUM

2. same2me

3. Vegas Hustler

4. soapboX Preacher

5. prophecy

Quelle: Polymath PR Redakteur: Swen Reuter Tags: wolver soapbox preacher neue ep act ii scene i birth of an empire act i its starts with a bow trio