SUZIE SABOTAGE: Neue Single 'Suden Synty' erschienen

Die finnische Dark-Coldwave-Sängerin SUZIE SABOTAGE hat am 19.06.2025 eine neue Single mit dem Namen 'Suden Synty' via Out Of Line veröffentlicht.



Zum neuen Song sagt die Musikerin: "We all want to change into the ideal versions of ourselves, but that metamorphosis inevitably entails the death of something major within us, which can be an unsightly ordeal. Sometimes what feels like a purposeless degradation or an all-time low is in fact a catalyst for the desired change.



On the surface, it's a story about having the primitive longing to leave the suffocating society behind, to rediscover the origins of our ancestors in the wilderness - where we all came from. To experience a rebirth in the woods as a proverbial wolf, an untamed and intrepid creature.



not merely a nature worship song. On a more symbolic level, it examines how one can find and become their authentic self by leaving behind the heavy baggage of the past, the pretense and vanity. Fundamentally, it's a song about liberation."

