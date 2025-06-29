DIAMOND BLACK: Neue Single 'Fall Into The Silence' veröffentlicht

Die Band DIAMOND BLACK um Frontmann Ben Christo hat eine neue Single mit dem Titel 'Fall Into The Silence' veröffentlicht.

Der Sänger, der auch bei der Band THE SISTERS OF MERCY an der Gitarre steht, hat sich als gesangliche Unterstützung von Chloe Ozwell (ex-SISTER SHOTGUN) geholt.



Das Thema psychische Gesundheit bleibt bei der Formation auch bei diesem Song ein zentraler Bestandteil. In seinen Songs verarbeitet der Musiker eigene Erfahrungen mit Sucht und Traumata.

Dazu Ben Christo: "The lyrics reflect the damage we do when we go silent - and the courage it takes to break that silence, open up and reconnect with the support that can save us."

In diesem Jahr soll noch die Debüt EP der von DIAMOND BLACK erscheinen.

