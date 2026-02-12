WINTER ETERNAL mit neuem Album

Das griechische Melodic-Black-Metal-Projekt WINTER ETERNAL wird am 13.02.2026 sein viertes Studioalbum "Unveiled Nightsky" veröffentlichen. Wie die Band auf ihrem Facebook-Kanal mitgeteilt hat, gibt es die Scheibe schon vorab bei Black Metal Promotion, auf YouTube.







"Unveiled Nightsky" Trackliste:





01. Born of Winter's Breath

02. Omen of the Cosmic Order

03. Nurtured by the Night

04. Unveiled Nightsky

05. Descent into Hades Embrace

06. The Deceiver's Tale

07. Echoes of a Fallen Crown

08. Drifting into the Depths of Oblivion





Winter Eternal - Unveiled Nightsky (Full Album Premiere)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReDr-PsBDR8=RDReDr-PsBDR8&start_radio=1

Quelle: WINTER ETERNAL Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: winter eternal unveiled nightsky