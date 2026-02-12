WINTER ETERNAL mit neuem Album
Das griechische Melodic-Black-Metal-Projekt WINTER ETERNAL wird am 13.02.2026 sein viertes Studioalbum "Unveiled Nightsky" veröffentlichen. Wie die Band auf ihrem Facebook-Kanal mitgeteilt hat, gibt es die Scheibe schon vorab bei Black Metal Promotion, auf YouTube.
"Unveiled Nightsky" Trackliste:
01. Born of Winter's Breath
02. Omen of the Cosmic Order
03. Nurtured by the Night
04. Unveiled Nightsky
05. Descent into Hades Embrace
06. The Deceiver's Tale
07. Echoes of a Fallen Crown
08. Drifting into the Depths of Oblivion
Winter Eternal - Unveiled Nightsky (Full Album Premiere)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReDr-PsBDR8=RDReDr-PsBDR8&start_radio=1
- Quelle:
- WINTER ETERNAL Facebook
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- winter eternal unveiled nightsky
