WICKED LEATHER Neues Video und Infos zum Debüt

Der spanische Heavy-Metal-Act WICKED LEATHER veröffentlicht mit 'She Is The Storm' einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album "Season Of The Witch", das am 30.01.2026 über Lost Realm Records erscheint.







"Season of the Witch" Trackliste:





01. Season Of The Witch

02. She Is The Storm

03. Crystal Lake

04. Night Hunter

05. Black Goat Rising

06. Midnight Creature

07. Lightning Strike

08. Masquerade Of Shadows







Wicked Leather - She Is The Storm (Official Video)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBl1wBZkFIQ

