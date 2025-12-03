WICKED LEATHER Neues Video und Infos zum Debüt
Kommentieren
Der spanische Heavy-Metal-Act WICKED LEATHER veröffentlicht mit 'She Is The Storm' einen weiteren Vorgeschmack auf das kommende Album "Season Of The Witch", das am 30.01.2026 über Lost Realm Records erscheint.
"Season of the Witch" Trackliste:
01. Season Of The Witch
02. She Is The Storm
03. Crystal Lake
04. Night Hunter
05. Black Goat Rising
06. Midnight Creature
07. Lightning Strike
08. Masquerade Of Shadows
Wicked Leather - She Is The Storm (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBl1wBZkFIQ
- Quelle:
- SURE SHOT WORX
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- wicked leather she is the storm season of the witch
0 Kommentare