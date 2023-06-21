VVON DOGMA I: Neues Playthrough
Kommentieren
21.06.2023 | 23:23
Heute haben die kanadischen Avantgarde Metaller von VVON DOGMA I ein Bass-Playthrough von 'Day Of The Dead' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "The Kvlt of Glitch" veröffentlicht.
Heute haben die kanadischen Avantgarde Metaller von VVON DOGMA I ein Bass-Playthrough von 'Day Of The Dead' aus ihrem aktuellen Album "The Kvlt of Glitch" veröffentlicht.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- vvon dogma i the kvlt of glitch day of the dead playthrough
0 Kommentare