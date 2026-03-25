VOLCANDRA kündigt neues Album an
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Mit "Beyond the Will of Mortals" holt VOLCANDRA zum nächsten Schlag aus und hat das dritte Studioalbum für den 24.04.2026 angekündigt. Auf dem YouTube-Kanal von Prosthetic Records gibt es bereits den Appetizer 'Marauders of the Cosmic Vortex'.
"Beyond the Will of Mortals" Trackliste:
01. Beyond The Will Of Mortals
02. Marauders Of The Cosmic Vortex
03. Venom Marsh Enchantress
04. Mage Of Fabled Sorcery
05. Mastery And Misery
06. Within The Webs
07. Rune Sentinel
08. Infinite Decadence
09. The Bestial Oath
VOLCANDRA - Marauders Of The Cosmic Vortex (Visualizer)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cB_Hh9swCo8
- Quelle:
- Prosthetic Records YouTube
- Redakteur:
- Norman Wernicke
- Tags:
- volcandra beyond the will of mortals marauders of the cosmic vortex
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