VOLCANDRA kündigt neues Album an

Mit "Beyond the Will of Mortals" holt VOLCANDRA zum nächsten Schlag aus und hat das dritte Studioalbum für den 24.04.2026 angekündigt. Auf dem YouTube-Kanal von Prosthetic Records gibt es bereits den Appetizer 'Marauders of the Cosmic Vortex'.

"Beyond the Will of Mortals" Trackliste:





01. Beyond The Will Of Mortals

02. Marauders Of The Cosmic Vortex

03. Venom Marsh Enchantress

04. Mage Of Fabled Sorcery

05. Mastery And Misery

06. Within The Webs

07. Rune Sentinel

08. Infinite Decadence

09. The Bestial Oath





VOLCANDRA - Marauders Of The Cosmic Vortex (Visualizer)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cB_Hh9swCo8