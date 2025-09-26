VOIDCEREMONY mit neuem Album
Das US-Amerikanische Quartett VOIDCEREMONY, hat für den 14.11.2025 ihr drittes Studioalbum "Abditum" angekündigt. Die Progressive Death/Black Metal-Truppe möchte mit dem neuen Langspieler zu ihren Wurzeln zurück. Einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Werk gibt es mit 'Seventh Ephemeral Aura'.
"Abditum" Trackliste:
01. Intro - Inevitable Entropy
02. Veracious Duality
03. Seventh Ephemeral Aura
04. Dissolution
05. Despair of Temporal Existence
06. Failure of Ancient Wisdoms
07. Silence Which Ceases All Minds
08. Gnosis of Ambivalence
09. Outro - Elegy of Finality
Seventh Ephemeral Aura (From 'Abditum' LP, 2025)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qslm7aQcNG4&feature=youtu.be
