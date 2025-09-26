VOIDCEREMONY mit neuem Album

Das US-Amerikanische Quartett VOIDCEREMONY, hat für den 14.11.2025 ihr drittes Studioalbum "Abditum" angekündigt. Die Progressive Death/Black Metal-Truppe möchte mit dem neuen Langspieler zu ihren Wurzeln zurück. Einen Vorgeschmack auf das neue Werk gibt es mit 'Seventh Ephemeral Aura'.





"Abditum" Trackliste:







01. Intro - Inevitable Entropy

02. Veracious Duality

03. Seventh Ephemeral Aura

04. Dissolution

05. Despair of Temporal Existence

06. Failure of Ancient Wisdoms

07. Silence Which Ceases All Minds

08. Gnosis of Ambivalence

09. Outro - Elegy of Finality







Seventh Ephemeral Aura (From 'Abditum' LP, 2025)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qslm7aQcNG4&feature=youtu.be

Quelle: SURE SHOT WORX Redakteur: Sebastian Nickel Tags: voidceremony abditum seventh ephemeral aura