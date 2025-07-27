VERTEBRA gibt Death-Metal-Debüt

Aus Brazilien (Porto Alegre) kommt neuer Death Metal von VERTEBRA, denn das Quartett wird am 29.07.2025 sein Debütalbum "The Same" veröffentlichen. Die Band gründete sich schon 1994 und somit wird es nun höchste Zeit den ersten Langspieler auf den Markt zu bringen. Nach 'Behavior in the Eyes' gibt es mit 'Fanatic and Picturesque' auch den zweiten Appetizer auf das neue Werk.







"The Same" Trackliste:



01-Oblivion

02-Behavior in the Eyes

03-Humanity

04-Behind the World

05-Overcoming the Void

06-10.000 and One Nights

07-The Same

08-Architecture of Perspective

09-95 Eyes

10-Fanatic and Picturesque

11-Blessed Are the Forgetful







Fanatic and Picturesque (Official Video-clip) [2025]









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHakCQ0UuA8





Quelle: Xtreem Music Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: vertebra fanatic and picturesque the same