VERTEBRA gibt Death-Metal-Debüt
Aus Brazilien (Porto Alegre) kommt neuer Death Metal von VERTEBRA, denn das Quartett wird am 29.07.2025 sein Debütalbum "The Same" veröffentlichen. Die Band gründete sich schon 1994 und somit wird es nun höchste Zeit den ersten Langspieler auf den Markt zu bringen. Nach 'Behavior in the Eyes' gibt es mit 'Fanatic and Picturesque' auch den zweiten Appetizer auf das neue Werk.
"The Same" Trackliste:
01-Oblivion
02-Behavior in the Eyes
03-Humanity
04-Behind the World
05-Overcoming the Void
06-10.000 and One Nights
07-The Same
08-Architecture of Perspective
09-95 Eyes
10-Fanatic and Picturesque
11-Blessed Are the Forgetful
Fanatic and Picturesque (Official Video-clip) [2025]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lHakCQ0UuA8
