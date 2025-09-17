URNE: Neues Album für 2026 angekündigt

Das Londoner Metal-Trio URNE hat für das kommende Jahr ein neues Album angekündigt. Es wird am 30.01.2026 via Spinefarm Records erscheinen und trägt den Namen "Setting Fire To The Sky".



Musik in Form der Single 'Be Not Dismayed' gibt es auch schon.



Sänger und Bassist Joe Nally sagt zur Single: "I wrote the lyrics to 'Be Not Dismayed' after spending a few summers playing some of the best metal festivals around and seeing the buzz that fans would have by being there, explains Nally. On peoples faces, you could see they were experiencing pure elation, and I guess it took me back to that feeling I used to have going to shows. I clearly remember the feeling I had when I went to see Slayer for the first time at the London Astoria. I went through it all. In the end, it was the moment that set me on a path to where I am now."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Be Not Dismayed

2. Weeping To The World

3. The Spirit, Alive

4. Setting Fire To The Sky

5. The Ancient Horizon

6. Towards The Harmony Hall

7. Harken The Waves (feat. Troy Sanders)

8. Breathe (Feat. Jo Quail)

9. Nocturnal Forms (CD and Digital ONLY bonus track)



Live ist die Band wie folgt zu erleben:

17.02.2026  (DE) Berlin, Cassiopeia

19.02.2026  (DE) Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus

20.02.2026  (NL) Eidenhoven, Cafe The Jack

21.02.2026  (FR) Paris, La Maroquinerie

22.02.2026  (FR) Lyon, Transbordeur Club



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2v5l3-MCBpQ