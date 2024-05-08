UNLEASH THE ARCHERS und die Blutkaiserin
08.05.2024 | 16:35
Am 19. Mai 2024 erscheint über Napalm Records das neue Konzept-Album "Phantoma" von UNLEASH THE ARCHERS. Mit 'Blood Empress' zeigt die Band das nächste Video.
Blood Empress
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xx5Le0L7rOs
