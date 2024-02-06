TYGERS OF PAN TANG kündigt Live-Album an
Die britische Hard Rock- und Heavy Metal-Legende TYGERS OF PAN TANG veröffentlicht am 26.4. ein neues Live-Album namens "Live Blood". Das gute Stück wird unter anderem als Doppel-Vinyl erscheinen und enthält folgende Tracks:
Side A
Intro
Euthanasia
Love Dont Stay
Gangland
Side B
Edge Of The World
Destiny
Back For Good
Only The Brave
Side C
Paris By Air
Do It Good
Insanity (Vinyl Bonus-Track)
Fire On The Horizon
A New Heartbeat
Side D
Slave To Freedom (Vinyl Bonus-Track)
Suzie Smiled
Hellbound
Love Potion No.9
Blood Red Sky (Vinyl Bonus-Track)
