TUNGSTEN und das Blut der Könige
31.05.2024 | 18:50
Vom neuen Album "The Grand Inferno" der Symphonic-Metal-Kombo TUNGSTEN, das am 18. Oktober 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) in die Läden kommen soll, gibt es mit 'Blood Of The Kings' ein weiteres offizielles Musikvideo.
"The Grand Inferno" Trackliste:
01. Anger
02. Blood Of The Kings
03. Lullaby
04. The Grand Inferno
05. Falling Apart
06. Walborg
07. Vantablack
08. Me, Myself, My Enemy
09. Chaos
10. Sound Of A Violin
11. Angel Eyes
Blood Of The Kings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MP1b213iMaU
