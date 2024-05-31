TUNGSTEN und das Blut der Könige

Vom neuen Album "The Grand Inferno" der Symphonic-Metal-Kombo TUNGSTEN, das am 18. Oktober 2024 via Reigning Phoenix Music (RPM) in die Läden kommen soll, gibt es mit 'Blood Of The Kings' ein weiteres offizielles Musikvideo.



"The Grand Inferno" Trackliste:



01. Anger

02. Blood Of The Kings

03. Lullaby

04. The Grand Inferno

05. Falling Apart

06. Walborg

07. Vantablack

08. Me, Myself, My Enemy

09. Chaos

10. Sound Of A Violin

11. Angel Eyes



Blood Of The Kings







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MP1b213iMaU

