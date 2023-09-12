TORTUGA (PL): Album Details
12.09.2023 | 16:33
Die polnische Psych Doom/Progressive Stoner Band TORTUGA gibt Einzelheiten zum kommenden, dritten Album "Iterations" bekannt. Erscheinen wird "Iterations" am 27. Oktober 2023 via Napalm Records, Cover und Trackliste haben wir hier für euch und mit 'Lilith' gibt es ein Musik-Video zur ersten Single.
"Iterations" Trackliste:
1. Init
2. Lilith
3. Laspes
4. Interlude
5. MALACA
6. Quaus
7. Epitaph
Lilith
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BpiN49arzs
