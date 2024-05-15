THIRTEEN GOATS: Vorbote vom nächsten Album
15.05.2024 | 22:59
Die kanadische Death-Metal-Truppe THIRTEEN GOATS kündigt für den 12. Juli ihr neues Album "Capricorn Rising" an. Ein Textclip der aktuellen, digitalen Single 'A Wolf In Shepherd's Clothing' ist online.
- Quelle:
- https://ashermediarelations.com/
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- thirteen goats capricorn rising a wolf in shepherds clothing
