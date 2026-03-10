THE WHO mit neuem Project

THE WHO kündigt das "Live At Eden Project" an: Eine historische Performance mit dem HEART OF ENGLAND PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA. Die Veröffentlichung erfolgt am 29. Mai 2026 auf earMUSIC.



Das Album erscheint als 2CD-Digipak, als limitierte 3LP-Gatefold-Edition auf recyceltem Vinyl ohne Plastik-Schrumpffolie, als Standard-3LP-Gatefold sowie auf allen großen digitalen Plattformen.



Das "Live At Eden Project" präsentiert eine der stärksten Setlisten aus der orchestralen Phase von THE WHO. Die Performance umfasst eine vollständige "Tommy"-Suite  von 'Overture' bis 'We're Not Gonna Take It'. Neben Hymnen wie 'Baba O'Riley' und 'Pinball Wizard' enthält das Album selten gespielte Perlen wie 'Cry If You Want', 'Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere' und 'The Rock' und bietet damit eine Reise durch den umfangreichen Katalog der Band,



Zum Reinhören gibt es als erste Veröffentlichung die Single 'Pinball Wizard'.



"Live At Eden Project" Trackliste:



01 - Overture

02  1921

03 - Amazing Journey

04 - Sparks

05 - The Acid Queen

06 - Pinball Wizard

07 - We're Not Gonna Take It

08 - Who Are You

09 - Eminence Front

10 - The Kids Are Alright

11 - You Better You Bet

12 - Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere

13 - Substitute

14 - I Can't Explain

15 - My Generation

16 - Cry If You Want

17 - Won't Get Fooled Again

18 - Behind Blue Eyes

19 - The Real Me

20 - I'm One

21 - 5:15

22 - The Rock

23 - Love, Reign O'er Me

24 - Baba O'Riley



Pinball Wizard (Live)







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0hTp6HvqyU

Quelle: Kai Manke earMusic Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: the who live at eden project