THE WHO mit neuem Project
THE WHO kündigt das "Live At Eden Project" an: Eine historische Performance mit dem HEART OF ENGLAND PHILHARMONIC ORCHESTRA. Die Veröffentlichung erfolgt am 29. Mai 2026 auf earMUSIC.
Das Album erscheint als 2CD-Digipak, als limitierte 3LP-Gatefold-Edition auf recyceltem Vinyl ohne Plastik-Schrumpffolie, als Standard-3LP-Gatefold sowie auf allen großen digitalen Plattformen.
Das "Live At Eden Project" präsentiert eine der stärksten Setlisten aus der orchestralen Phase von THE WHO. Die Performance umfasst eine vollständige "Tommy"-Suite von 'Overture' bis 'We're Not Gonna Take It'. Neben Hymnen wie 'Baba O'Riley' und 'Pinball Wizard' enthält das Album selten gespielte Perlen wie 'Cry If You Want', 'Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere' und 'The Rock' und bietet damit eine Reise durch den umfangreichen Katalog der Band,
Zum Reinhören gibt es als erste Veröffentlichung die Single 'Pinball Wizard'.
"Live At Eden Project" Trackliste:
01 - Overture
02 1921
03 - Amazing Journey
04 - Sparks
05 - The Acid Queen
06 - Pinball Wizard
07 - We're Not Gonna Take It
08 - Who Are You
09 - Eminence Front
10 - The Kids Are Alright
11 - You Better You Bet
12 - Anyway, Anyhow, Anywhere
13 - Substitute
14 - I Can't Explain
15 - My Generation
16 - Cry If You Want
17 - Won't Get Fooled Again
18 - Behind Blue Eyes
19 - The Real Me
20 - I'm One
21 - 5:15
22 - The Rock
23 - Love, Reign O'er Me
24 - Baba O'Riley
Pinball Wizard (Live)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I0hTp6HvqyU
