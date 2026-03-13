THE PRETTY RECKLESS: Neues Album
Kommentieren
Die Band um Sängerin und Schauspielerin Taylor Momsen kündigt für Juni diesen Jahres die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Album "Dear God" über Fearless Records an.
Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:
01. Life Evermore Pt. 2
02. For I Am Death
03. When I Wake Up
04. Love Me
05. Dragonfire
06. Dear God
07. Life Evermore Pt. 3
08. About You
09. Spell On You
10. Rollercoaster Of Life
11. Eye Of The Storm
12. Devil In Disguise (Michelle's Song)
13. Dark Days
14. Life Evermore Pt. 1
Außerdem kommt THE PRETTY RECKLESS auch für zwei Shows nach Deutschland:
18.11.26 - Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt
21.11.26 - Köln, Carlswerk Victoria
Einen ersten Höreindruck bekommt ihr hier:
- Quelle:
- The Pretty Reckless
- Redakteur:
- Chris Staubach
- Tags:
- the pretty reckless taylor momsen album tour
0 Kommentare