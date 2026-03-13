THE PRETTY RECKLESS: Neues Album

Die Band um Sängerin und Schauspielerin Taylor Momsen kündigt für Juni diesen Jahres die Veröffentlichung ihres neuen Album "Dear God" über Fearless Records an.

Die Tracklist liest sich wie folgt:

01. Life Evermore Pt. 2

02. For I Am Death

03. When I Wake Up

04. Love Me

05. Dragonfire

06. Dear God

07. Life Evermore Pt. 3

08. About You

09. Spell On You

10. Rollercoaster Of Life

11. Eye Of The Storm

12. Devil In Disguise (Michelle's Song)

13. Dark Days

14. Life Evermore Pt. 1

Außerdem kommt THE PRETTY RECKLESS auch für zwei Shows nach Deutschland:

18.11.26 - Berlin, Huxleys Neue Welt

21.11.26 - Köln, Carlswerk Victoria

Einen ersten Höreindruck bekommt ihr hier:



