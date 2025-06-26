THE MOLOTOVS: Neuer Song 'Todays Gonna Be Our Day' am Start
Die Londoner Rockband THE MOLOTOVS hat einen neuen Song 'Todays Gonna Be Our Day' veröffentlicht.
Er ist ein Vorgeschmack auf das Debütalbum "Wasted On Youth", welches am 30.01.2026 via Marshall Records erscheinen soll.
Die neue Single ist bei allen Streaming-Plattformen verfügbar. Zudem gibt es eine limitierte 7-inch Vinylversion, die in diversen Plattenläden erhältlich ist. Die B-Seite enthält den Song 'No Time To Talk'.
Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.
Frontman Mathew Cartlidge sagt zur Single: "Its an anti-complacency song. A call to arms for my generation to keep the faith and reject apathy, recognising that its our time and our turn to make it better. If anything, its about the power of youth."
