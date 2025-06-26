Die Londoner Rockband THE MOLOTOVS hat einen neuen Song 'Todays Gonna Be Our Day' veröffentlicht.

Er ist ein Vorgeschmack auf das Debütalbum "Wasted On Youth", welches am 30.01.2026 via Marshall Records erscheinen soll.



Die neue Single ist bei allen Streaming-Plattformen verfügbar. Zudem gibt es eine limitierte 7-inch Vinylversion, die in diversen Plattenläden erhältlich ist. Die B-Seite enthält den Song 'No Time To Talk'.



Das Album kann bereits vorbestellt werden.



Frontman Mathew Cartlidge sagt zur Single: "Its an anti-complacency song. A call to arms for my generation to keep the faith and reject apathy, recognising that its our time and our turn to make it better. If anything, its about the power of youth."