THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN: neues Album in den Startlöchern

Am 22. März 2024 erscheint über Fuzz Club/Cooking Vinyl das neue Album "Glasgow Eyes" von THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN. Zum Einstieg bieten wir euch mit 'Girl 71', 'Chemical Animal' und 'jamcod' gleich drei Videos, die Trackliste und ein paar Tourdaten.



"Glasgow Eyes" Trackliste:



01-Venal Joy

02-American Born

03-Mediterranean X Film

04-jamcod

05-Discotheque

06-Pure Poor

07-The Eagles And The Beatles

08-Silver Strings

09-Chemical Animal

10-Second Of June

11-Girl 71

12-Hey Lou Reid



Girl 71







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fD0HwKM-Wwo



Chemical Animal







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6yMXY59ZfQ



jamcod







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3_NOCiRbII



Im April auf Deutschlandtour:



09. April - Hamburg, Markthalle

11. April - Berlin, Huxleys

12. April - Köln, Live Music Hall

20. April - Heidelberg, Halle O2

Quelle: Olli/Oktober Promotion Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: the jesus and mary jane glasgow eyes girl 71 chemical animal jamcod tourdaten 2024