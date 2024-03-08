THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN: neues Album in den Startlöchern
Am 22. März 2024 erscheint über Fuzz Club/Cooking Vinyl das neue Album "Glasgow Eyes" von THE JESUS AND MARY CHAIN. Zum Einstieg bieten wir euch mit 'Girl 71', 'Chemical Animal' und 'jamcod' gleich drei Videos, die Trackliste und ein paar Tourdaten.
"Glasgow Eyes" Trackliste:
01-Venal Joy
02-American Born
03-Mediterranean X Film
04-jamcod
05-Discotheque
06-Pure Poor
07-The Eagles And The Beatles
08-Silver Strings
09-Chemical Animal
10-Second Of June
11-Girl 71
12-Hey Lou Reid
Girl 71
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fD0HwKM-Wwo
Chemical Animal
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6yMXY59ZfQ
jamcod
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3_NOCiRbII
Im April auf Deutschlandtour:
09. April - Hamburg, Markthalle
11. April - Berlin, Huxleys
12. April - Köln, Live Music Hall
20. April - Heidelberg, Halle O2
- Quelle:
- Olli/Oktober Promotion
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- the jesus and mary jane glasgow eyes girl 71 chemical animal jamcod tourdaten 2024
