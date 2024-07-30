THEIGNS & THRALLS: Neues Album im September
30.07.2024 | 22:07
Die Folk-Metal-Gruppe THEIGNS & THRALLS kündigt für den 20. September ihr nächstes Album "The Keep & The Spire" an. Der Videoclip zu 'The Grape And The Grain' ist online.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QMdnpT9_kpI
