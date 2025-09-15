TESTAMENT und die Schattenmenschen
Am 10. Oktober 2025 ersheint via Nuclear Blast Records das neue Album "Para Bellum" von TESTAMENT. Mit 'Shadow People' gibt es ein weiteres Musik-Video.
Außerdem startet im Oktober die Europa-Co-Headliner-Tour mit OBITUARY. Als Special Guests sind DESTRUCTION und NERVOSA dabei.
Shadow People
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsWHa92QuIs
TESTAMENT / OBITUARY - Europa-Co-Headliner-Tour
w/ guests DESTRUCTION & NERVOSA
05-Oct-25 (DE) - Hannover @ Capitol
07-Oct-25 (UK) - Bristol @ Beacon
08-Oct-25 (UK) - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham
09-Oct-25 (IE) - Dublin @ Olympia Theatre
10-Oct-25 (UK) - Manchester @ Manchester Academy
11-Oct-25 (UK) - London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
12-Oct-25 (BE) - Antwerpen @ Trix
13-Oct-25 (DE) - Stuttgart @ LKA Longhorn
14-Oct-25 (DE) - Hamburg @ Große Freiheit 36
16-Oct-25 (CH) - Pratteln @ Z7 Konzertfabrik
17-Oct-25 (DE) - Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof
18-Oct-25 (IT) - Mailand @ Live Club
19-Oct-25 (DE) - Saarbrücken @ Garage
21-Oct-25 (SI) - Ljubljana @ Media Center
22-Oct-25 (AT) - Wien @ Arena
23-Oct-25 (PL) - Wroclaw @ A2
24-Oct-25 (DE) - München @ TonHalle
25-Oct-25 (DE) - Oberhausen @ Turbinenhalle
26-Oct-25 (NL) - Utrecht @ Tivoli Vredenburg - Ronda
- Quelle:
- Nuclear Blast
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- testament para bellum shadow people
