TESTAMENT und die Schattenmenschen

Am 10. Oktober 2025 ersheint via Nuclear Blast Records das neue Album "Para Bellum" von TESTAMENT. Mit 'Shadow People' gibt es ein weiteres Musik-Video.



Außerdem startet im Oktober die Europa-Co-Headliner-Tour mit OBITUARY. Als Special Guests sind DESTRUCTION und NERVOSA dabei.



Shadow People







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsWHa92QuIs



TESTAMENT / OBITUARY - Europa-Co-Headliner-Tour

w/ guests DESTRUCTION & NERVOSA



05-Oct-25 (DE) - Hannover @ Capitol

07-Oct-25 (UK) - Bristol @ Beacon

08-Oct-25 (UK) - Birmingham @ O2 Academy Birmingham

09-Oct-25 (IE) - Dublin @ Olympia Theatre

10-Oct-25 (UK) - Manchester @ Manchester Academy

11-Oct-25 (UK) - London @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

12-Oct-25 (BE) - Antwerpen @ Trix

13-Oct-25 (DE) - Stuttgart @ LKA Longhorn

14-Oct-25 (DE) - Hamburg @ Große Freiheit 36

16-Oct-25 (CH) - Pratteln @ Z7 Konzertfabrik

17-Oct-25 (DE) - Wiesbaden @ Schlachthof

18-Oct-25 (IT) - Mailand @ Live Club

19-Oct-25 (DE) - Saarbrücken @ Garage

21-Oct-25 (SI) - Ljubljana @ Media Center

22-Oct-25 (AT) - Wien @ Arena

23-Oct-25 (PL) - Wroclaw @ A2

24-Oct-25 (DE) - München @ TonHalle

25-Oct-25 (DE) - Oberhausen @ Turbinenhalle

26-Oct-25 (NL) - Utrecht @ Tivoli Vredenburg - Ronda

