TEMPTRESS und die Frau im Dunkeln

Die italienischen Heavy Metal-Newcomer TEMPTRESS debütieren via Dying Victims Productions am 25. Juli mit ihrem Erstlingswerk "Catch The Endless Dawn".

Einen ersten Höreindruck könnt ihr euch anhand der ersten Vorab-Single 'Woman Of The Dark' verschaffen.

Woman Of The Dark

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2RbBCF5hik