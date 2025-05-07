TEMPTRESS und die Frau im Dunkeln
Kommentieren
Die italienischen Heavy Metal-Newcomer TEMPTRESS debütieren via Dying Victims Productions am 25. Juli mit ihrem Erstlingswerk "Catch The Endless Dawn".
Einen ersten Höreindruck könnt ihr euch anhand der ersten Vorab-Single 'Woman Of The Dark' verschaffen.
Woman Of The Dark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K2RbBCF5hik
- Quelle:
- Dying Victims Productions
- Redakteur:
- Stephan Lenze
- Tags:
- temptress woman of the dark catch the endless dawn dying victims productions
0 Kommentare