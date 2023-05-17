TEMPLE OF DREAD: Neues Album

Die ostfriesische Death-Metal-Band TEMPLE OF DREAD wird am 11.08.2023 ihr viertes Album veröffentlichen. Es trägt den Namen "Beyond Acheron" und wird via Testimony Records erscheinen. Die erste Single 'The Plague' ist bereits veröffentlicht worden.



Gitarrist Markus Bünnemeyer sagt dazu: "Our first single 'The Plague' starts very groovy but ignites the full charge of old school death metal in the chorus at the latest. Our singer Jens is supported by Marc Grewe on vocals. Without his early works Temple Of Dread would not sound like they do today. Interesting how similar and complementary the two voices are. Lyrically the song deals with The Plague of Athens: An epidemic that destroyed man from within and thereby carried off almost a whole civilization. Parallels to modern pandemics would be coincidental... The lyrics were visualized by Ecuadorian director Christian Kdrumworm (k-drumworm-media) with great attention to the details of the incredible artwork by Paolo Girardi!"



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

01. Charon's Call (Intro)

02. Beyond Acheron

03. World Below

04. Damnation

05. Dance of Decay

06. All-Consuming Fire

07. The Plague

08. Carnality Device

09. Asebeia

10. Hades





