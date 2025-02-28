TARJA kündigt Live-Album an
Tarja Turunen hat mit ihrer Band TARJA nun ein Live-Album für den 16.05.2025 angekündigt. "Circus Life" kommt mit achtzehn Songs und wird via earMUSIC veröffentlicht.
Dazu gibt es bei Youtube ein neues Video der ehemaligen NIGHTWISH Sängerin.
"Circus Life"
1 Mystique Voyage
2 500 Letters
3 Naiad
4 Diva
5 You and I
6 Love to Hate
7 Demons in You
8 Never Enough
9 Falling Awake
10 I Feel Immortal
11 I Walk Alone
12 Victim of Ritual
13 Innocence
14 Die Alive
15 Tears in Rain
16 Dead Promises
17 Until My Last Breath
18 Shadow Play
Tarja - Shadow Play (Circus Life) | Official Video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qut6A8dRGbk
