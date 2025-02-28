TARJA kündigt Live-Album an

Tarja Turunen hat mit ihrer Band TARJA nun ein Live-Album für den 16.05.2025 angekündigt. "Circus Life" kommt mit achtzehn Songs und wird via earMUSIC veröffentlicht.

Dazu gibt es bei Youtube ein neues Video der ehemaligen NIGHTWISH Sängerin.

"Circus Life"

1 Mystique Voyage

2 500 Letters

3 Naiad

4 Diva

5 You and I

6 Love to Hate

7 Demons in You

8 Never Enough

9 Falling Awake

10 I Feel Immortal

11 I Walk Alone

12 Victim of Ritual

13 Innocence

14 Die Alive

15 Tears in Rain

16 Dead Promises

17 Until My Last Breath

18 Shadow Play

Tarja - Shadow Play (Circus Life) | Official Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qut6A8dRGbk