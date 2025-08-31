TALES OF DESTINY ist zurück

Lang war es um die kanadische Power-Metal-Combo TALES OF DESTINY still, doch jetzt meldet sich die Truppe aus Beaupré zurück. Mit "Ashes of Destiny" kommt am 26.09.2025 das neue Album, welches nach "Reign of the Eclipse" (2013) genügend Reifezeit hatte.





"Ashes of Destiny" Trackliste:





01. Lost Cries

02. Children Of Darkness

03. Rescued By An Angel

04. Flame Of Victory

05. Wild Dream

06. The Fight For Life

07. For My King

08. Demon Tears

09. Feel The Nightmare

10. Silence

11. Night Shadow







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYv0cjxhB5s

Quelle: TALES OF DESTINY Facebook Redakteur: Norman Wernicke Tags: tales of destiny ashes of destiny lost cries