TALES OF DESTINY ist zurück
Lang war es um die kanadische Power-Metal-Combo TALES OF DESTINY still, doch jetzt meldet sich die Truppe aus Beaupré zurück. Mit "Ashes of Destiny" kommt am 26.09.2025 das neue Album, welches nach "Reign of the Eclipse" (2013) genügend Reifezeit hatte.
"Ashes of Destiny" Trackliste:
01. Lost Cries
02. Children Of Darkness
03. Rescued By An Angel
04. Flame Of Victory
05. Wild Dream
06. The Fight For Life
07. For My King
08. Demon Tears
09. Feel The Nightmare
10. Silence
11. Night Shadow
Lost Cries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYv0cjxhB5s
