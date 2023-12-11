TAKIDA mit neuem Video

Am 9. Februar 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue TAKIDA-Album "The Agony Flame". Zu ihrem kürzlich erschienenen Song 'Third Strike' hat die Band heute ein brandneues Musikvideo veröffentlicht.



Third Strike







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlR5N_FXLhA

