TAKIDA mit neuem Video
11.12.2023 | 15:27
Am 9. Februar 2024 erscheint via Napalm Records das neue TAKIDA-Album "The Agony Flame". Zu ihrem kürzlich erschienenen Song 'Third Strike' hat die Band heute ein brandneues Musikvideo veröffentlicht.
Third Strike
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XlR5N_FXLhA
