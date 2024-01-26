STONE HORNS: Album-Release
Kommentieren
Seit heute ist das neue Album "Chimaira" der STONE HORNS via Rockshots Records erhältlich. Passend zum Release gibt es mit 'In The Clutches Of The Abyss' eine weitere Auskopplung.
Weitere Videos könnt ihr euch zu 'Age of Chimairas' und 'Chrysalis' anschauen.
Die Trackliste von "Chimaira":
1. Grasping The Embers Of Exile
2. No Mercy
3. Terra Genesis
4. Age Of Chimairas
5. Chrysalis
6. In The Clutches Of The Abyss
7. Echoes Of A Fallen Empire
In The Clutches Of The Abyss
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb1jDljt27c
- Quelle:
- Rockshots Records
- Redakteur:
- Hannelore Hämmer
- Tags:
- stone horns chimaira in the clutches of the abyss chrysalis age of chimairas
0 Kommentare