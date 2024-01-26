STONE HORNS: Album-Release

Seit heute ist das neue Album "Chimaira" der STONE HORNS via Rockshots Records erhältlich. Passend zum Release gibt es mit 'In The Clutches Of The Abyss' eine weitere Auskopplung.



Weitere Videos könnt ihr euch zu 'Age of Chimairas' und 'Chrysalis' anschauen.



Die Trackliste von "Chimaira":



1. Grasping The Embers Of Exile

2. No Mercy

3. Terra Genesis

4. Age Of Chimairas

5. Chrysalis

6. In The Clutches Of The Abyss

7. Echoes Of A Fallen Empire



In The Clutches Of The Abyss







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jb1jDljt27c

Quelle: Rockshots Records Redakteur: Hannelore Hämmer Tags: stone horns chimaira in the clutches of the abyss chrysalis age of chimairas