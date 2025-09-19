STELLVRIS: Neue Single 'After Violence' veröffentlicht

Die europäische Metalband STELLVRIS hat am heutigen Freitag die neue Single 'Silence After Violence' veröffentlicht.



Sie ist ein weiterer Vorgeschmack auf die Debüt-EP "Shatter & Boom", welche am 07.11.2025 erscheinen wird. Die EP wurde in Zusmmenarbeit mit Christoph Wieczorek von Sawdust Recordings produziert.



Zur neuen Single sagt die Band: "'Silence After Violence' reflects on a growing wave of frustration and aggression in society, which we now see taking root at younger and younger ages. Its both a warning and a cry for awareness, channelling raw energy into a song that mirrors the state of the world around us."



Die Tracklist liest sich so:

1. Shatter & Bloom

2. Silence After Violence

3. Monster

4. Time's Up

5. Starships

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJK1Ch9WbuA