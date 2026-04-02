SLEEPBOMB und Conan
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02.04.2026 | 15:45
Die kalifornische Band SLEEPBOMB kündigt für den 5. Juni ihr neues Album "Songs In The Key Of Conan" an. Als digitale Auskopplung wurde der Doppelschlag 'Forged In Steel/Blood On The Snow', mit dem die Scheibe einsteigt, ausgewählt.
Die kalifornische Band SLEEPBOMB kündigt für den 5. Juni ihr neues Album "Songs In The Key Of Conan" an. Als digitale Auskopplung wurde der Doppelschlag 'Forged In Steel/Blood On The Snow', mit dem die Scheibe einsteigt, ausgewählt.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4vn7PDC9AM
- Quelle:
- Qabar PR
- Redakteur:
- Stefan Kayser
- Tags:
- sleepbomb songs in the key of conan forged in steel blood on the snow
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