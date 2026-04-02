SLEEPBOMB und Conan

Die kalifornische Band SLEEPBOMB kündigt für den 5. Juni ihr neues Album "Songs In The Key Of Conan" an. Als digitale Auskopplung wurde der Doppelschlag 'Forged In Steel/Blood On The Snow', mit dem die Scheibe einsteigt, ausgewählt.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o4vn7PDC9AM

Quelle: Qabar PR Redakteur: Stefan Kayser Tags: sleepbomb songs in the key of conan forged in steel blood on the snow